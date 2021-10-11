Garibashvili and Pashinyan pledge to deepen bilateral, regional ties

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has discussed bilateral and regional cooperation with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan during his working visit in Yerevan.

During the meeting the Georgian and Armenian prime ministers discussed Garibashvili-proposed peaceful neighbourhood initiative aimed to promote stability in the South Caucasus by facilitating dialogue and confidence-building.

The initiative further aims to lead to the implementation of practical solutions to regional issues of common interest with the United States and the EU partners.

Garibashvili again reiterated his readiness to continue ‘the role of an active mediator’ for ensuring peace and stability in the region.

Pashinyan and Garibashvili have noted that ‘the high-level intensive bilateral contacts testify to the dynamic development of the Armenian-Georgian relations and the high level of political dialogue’’.

They also reaffirmed their readiness to further deepen friendly ties and agreed to continue the active dialogue.

"In the frames of my visit to held productive talks with PM Nikol Pashinyan we discussed bilateral cooperation, new peace initiative for South Caucasus region and his readiness to pursue active mediation to create more opportunities for sustainable peace and development in the region," Garibashvili wrote on Twitter.

Pashinyan once again offered condolences on the tragic collapse of a residential building in the Georgian Black Sea town of Batumi on October 7 causing the death of nine, as well as expressed his solidarity with the Georgian government and the Georgian people.

The Armenian PM has also thanked Garibashvili for not cancelling his visit to Armenia despite the tragic incident in Batumi, Agenda.ge reported.