Iran says ready to help Armenia in construction of transit route to Georgia

Iran's Deputy Minister of Roads and Municipal Development Kheyrula Khademi said Iran is ready to participate in the construction of a new transit road leading to Georgia through Armenia.

"Armenia is preparing to create a new transit route from Iran to Georgia. We have declared the willingness to participate in the construction of that road," ILNA cited Khademi as saying.

Yesterday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who was on a working visit in Yerevan, has discussed bilateral and regional cooperation with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.