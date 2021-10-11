Two earthquakes hit Hawaii

Two strong earthquakes struck south of Hawaii's Big Island on Sunday.

The first earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.1, shook the island around noon, landing about 17 miles south of the southern tip of the Big Island, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

A second earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6.2, struck about 20 minutes later in the same area. The USGS categorizes a 6.3 magnitude earthquake as "strong."

Almost 2,000 residents reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS. Honolulu's National Weather Service said there is no tsunami threat from the quakes, USA Today reported.

Within the past century, there have been 15 other earthquakes with a magnitude of six or above within 62 miles of the Oct. 10 quake.

No injuries have been reported, but the quakes were strong enough to cause items to fall off shelves.

The earthquakes come after Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, one of the most active on Earth, erupted again last month, forming lava fountains and sending smoke billowing from the crater at its summit.

The eruption at the Halemaumau crater appeared to be be contained within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and posed no threat to homes in the area, USGS officials said.