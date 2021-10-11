Ceiling collapses in Batumi children’s hospital ward

A suspended ceiling has collapsed in a ward of the Iashvili Batumi Maternal and Child Central Hospital in the Black Sea coastal city of Batumi.

Four children were in the ward at night when the incident happened but nobody was injured.

The hospital management said that the cause of the accident would be identified after the investigation, Agenda.ge reported.

Last week a residential building located on 26 May Street collapsed in Batumi. Nine people were killed, including three children. The condition of one rescued remains grave. Today is a day of mourning in Georgia for the victims of the tragedy.