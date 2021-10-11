Georgia reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 1,530 new cases of coronavirus, 1,848 recoveries and 23 deaths in the past 24 hours.

23,916 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

17,711 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 11,033 of the 17,111 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,678 were PCR tests.

The country has had 635,583 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.25 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 602,372 of the 635,583 patients have recovered, while 9,269 have died from the virus.

4,514 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,006 of the 4,514 patients are in critical condition. 257 of the 1,006 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

18,699 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 19,717 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 9,200,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,874,845 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 874,060 have been completely vaccinated.