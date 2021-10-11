Belgrade marking 60 years of Non-Aligned Movement

Serbia is hosting the Non-Aligned Movement Summit. The two-day event is taking place in Belgrade.

Belgrade, then the capital of Yugoslavia, had hosted a summit of the movement once before in 1961. On Monday, it will once again gather the representatives of more than 100 countries 60 years later.

The Non-Aligned Movement was established during the era of decolonization by numerous developing countries, many of which had recently won their independence, that did not want to opt for one or other military-political blocs of the Cold War and instead chose to pursue an independent foreign policy.

The most recent summit was hosted by Azerbaijan in 2019 in the capital Baku. The movement today has 120 members.