Russia and China each report one case of bird flu among humans this year

One episode where a human was infected with bird flu was reported in Russia this year, and one more was recorded in China this past summer, Chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, Anna Popova, told journalists on Monday.

"This year, two cases of the bird flu virus getting into the human population were reported. These incidents have been registered and acknowledged by the World Health Organization. [One] in the Russian Federation <…>, and this past summer, the same episode was reported in China," said Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

Earlier, Popova said that the system of monitoring a possible trans-species transmission of flu, in particular from birds to humans, had been organized in Russia, TASS reported.