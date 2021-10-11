Iran offers Azerbaijan to reconcile

Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh announced on Monday that the relations between Tehran and Baku are normal and that Iran’s borders and its air space are open.

The Islamic Republic has expressed its concerns and they have promised to remove them, Khatibzadeh said, stressing that Tehran’s main principle follows brotherly behavior. He made the remarks at his weekly press briefing in Tehran, IRNA reported.



Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan, in turn, told reporters in Moscow that Iran and Azerbaijan have historical, cultural and religious ties, therefore, any issues at the political level should be resolved as soon as possible in order to prevent the deterioration of relations due to some media reports.

According to the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, all countries in the region must solve their problems themselves and prevent interference from foreign states.



In addition, Abdollahiyan said that he met with his Azerbaijani Jeyhun Bayramov at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York and expressed concerns about a possible geopolitical change in the region. He added that the meeting took place in a "friendly and sincere atmosphere."

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope for the development of relations with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, urging the countries to focus on "constructive cooperation."

According to Mehr, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahiyan will soon visit Baku. However, at the moment it has not been reported what issues will be discussed by the Iranian minister during his trip.