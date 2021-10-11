Russian, Azerbaijani, Armenian religious leaders to meet in Moscow

The Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian religious leaders are expected to meet in Russia.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade is on a visit to Russia between October 11-14 at the invitation of the Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill, the press service of the Caucasus Muslims Office was quoted as saying.

The Caucasian Muslims Office along with the Azerbaijani embassy in Moscow plans to organize a ceremony to commemorate the martyrs of the 44-day Patriotic War which will be attended by Muslims and representatives of other religious confessions in Russia.