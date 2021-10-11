NATO concerned about China's development and its cooperation with Russia

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said China's growing economic development and its closer cooperation with Russia threaten the North Atlantic Alliance.

"The rise of China is important for our security. We see how they are trying to control critically important infrastructure <...>. We see them in the field of cybersecurity," - said the head of NATO.

Stoltenberg stressed that China is striving to become the world's leading economy by creating destructive technologies and investing large sums of money in its nuclear capabilities. At the same time, he pointed out that the PRC is working more and more closely with Russia.

The NATO Secretary General also drew attention to the fact that the North Atlantic Alliance needs to fight global threats. "I am not in favor of NATO becoming a global alliance, which would mean membership of countries from all over the world. But I believe that, as a regional alliance, we must confront global threats," TASS quotes him.