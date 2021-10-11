Migrants stormed the Polish border from Belarus

Large groups of illegal migrants tried to enter Poland, the country's border guards thwarted attempts to forcefully cross the border, press secretary of the department Anna Michalskaya said at a briefing on Monday.

Illegals stormed the Polish border over the weekend. "Groups of 90 and 130 people were pushing the patrol of [border guards] officers, soldiers, destroying technical barriers and trying to overcome the border," she said.

According to Michalskaya, some migrants "managed to enter the territory of Poland", but the patrols reacted and "they were returned to the border line."

She added that 2.5 thousand troops are already on duty at the Polish border, their number will be increased.