CoviVac trials for 60+ group to begin in October

The Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research has set a target for October to launch the clinical trials of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine for the 60+ age group, the center’s Director General Aidar Ishmukhametov told TASS on Monday.

"Three centers - in Moscow, Novosibirsk and Perm - will take part in the research. During the research, part of the volunteers will be immunized with three doses of the vaccine. This will give us a possibility to receive reliable data on the efficiency of this scheme of vaccination and compare it with the existing two-jab scheme," he said.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that the Russian Health Ministry gave the go-ahead for clinical trials of CoviVac among the people older than 60.

According to data from the ministry’s registry, 250 volunteers will take part.

The Health Ministry registered the CoviVac vaccine developed by the Chumakov center on February 19, 2021.