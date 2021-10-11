Zurabishvili flew to Vienna

On Monday, October 11, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili went on an official visit to Austria. This is stated in a message posted on the website of the administration of the head of state.

Zurabishvili will begin her visit with a meeting with Georgians working in Austria in the field of art and medicine.

As part of the trip, the President of Georgia will hold talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Belen, and will also meet with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmidt.

In addition, the head of the Georgian state will visit the photo exhibition "Women for Peace", dedicated to the Austrian writer and leader of the international pacifist movement Bertha von Suttner.

In addition, Zurabishvili will open the Georgian-Austrian business forum.

The official visit of the President of Georgia to Austria will end on October 13.