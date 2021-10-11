Mass events banned in Sevastopol until December

Mass events will be banned in Sevastopol until at least December, said the head of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

He stressed that the previously planned events will be canceled.

"In all areas of the industry for the next period, at least until December, we do not plan any events, even in a limited number: no forums, no conferences, no congresses - nothing. We are postponing everything for a more favorable period," Argumenty i fakty quotes Razvozhaev.

He added that this applies to educational, cultural and other areas.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic in Sevastopol, 32,929 people have fallen ill. Recovered 29,149 patients.