Ministry of Digital Development appeared in Azerbaijan
One of the ministries has been renamed in Azerbaijan, the corresponding decree was issued by President Ilham Aliyev.
According to it, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan receives a new name - the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.
It is specified that this measure was taken within the framework of improving management in the field of digitalization, innovation, high technologies and communications.
Vestnik Kavkaza
