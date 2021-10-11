Turkish border town of Karkamis fired on from Syria

The Turkish border town of Karkamis in Gaziantep province in southeastern Turkey was fired upon from Syria today, fortunately, there were no casualties, local authorities said.

"Today, three shells fired from Syria exploded in the Karkamis region. There were no casualties, minor material damage was caused. An investigation has begun. It is assumed that the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union party is responsible for the shelling," the Gaziantep provincial administration said in a statement, RIA News reports.