Sergey Lavrov flew to Kazakhstan

Telegram channel of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived on a working visit to Nur-Sultan, according to the Telegram channel of the Russian diplomatic department.

In the capital of Kazakhstan, the Russian minister will take part in the 6th meeting of the heads of the foreign affairs agencies of the countries participating in the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

Let us remind that the CICA was established in 1992 on the initiative of Kazakhstan, the secretariat of the forum is based in Nur-Sultan. It includes 27 states, including Russia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Israel, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Mongolia, Palestine, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and others.