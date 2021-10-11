Former director of the school where the fatal stabbing took place, hospitalized in Makhachkala

The former director of the Makhachkala school, whose student died from a knife wound, was hospitalized, the press service of the Ministry of Health of Dagestan said.

"The director of the school No. 51 of Makhachkala was hospitalized in the Republican Clinical Hospital of Emergency Medicine with a heart attack," RIA Novosti quotes a message from the department.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education and Science of the republic said that the director and head teacher of the school, where the tragedy occurred, had been dismissed.