Putin held talks with Macron and Merkel

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The worrying situation in connection with the delaying of the internal Ukrainian conflict resolving process was thoroughly discussed. At the same time, the three leaders noted the importance of the implementation of the 2015 Minsk agreements as an uncontested basis for the settlement. They also emphasized their interest in further coordinating the efforts of Russia, Germany and France in the Normandy format.", - specified in it.

The Russian leader gave a principled assessment of the policy of the Ukrainian leadership, which is "stubbornly evading" from complying with its own obligations under the Minsk Agreements and agreements agreed upon at previous "Normandy" summits, including the one held in Paris on December 9, 2019.

The Kremlin added that, taking into account the difficult situation with the settlement of the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, the heads of state gave their political advisers and foreign ministries instructions to intensify contacts and activities in the framework of the Normandy Four. The foreign ministers "will lead the case" towards holding a meeting at their own level. In addition, the participants in the conversation agreed to continue, through the appropriate channels, consideration of the prerequisites for the possible holding, if appropriate, of a "Normandy" summit.

Let us remind you, earlier today, Macron and Merkel had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.