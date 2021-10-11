The name of one of the ministries was changed in Turkey
The Turkish Ministry of Environment and Urban Development has received a new name, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a press conference in Ankara.
“We have decided to rename our Ministry of Environment, Urban Development and Climate Change,” TASS quoted him as saying.
The head of state specified that the changes are related to the ratification of the Paris Climate Agreement by the Turkish parliament on October 6.
Vestnik Kavkaza
