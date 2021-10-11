Zenit forward may continue his career in Germany or France

Forward of the St. Petersburg football club "Zenith" Sardar Azmoun may move to Germany or France. This was announced on his Twitter page by journalist Daniele Longo.

According to him, Leverkusen's Bayer and Lyon have begun preliminary negotiations on the transfer of the Iranian forward. Both clubs expect to get the 26-year-old forward in the summer of 2022 when his contract with Zenit ends.

Let us remind that in the 2020/21 season Sardar Azmoun played 24 matches for Zenit in the Russian championship, scoring 19 goals and two assists. This season, the forward has played 12 matches for Zenit, on account of his six goals and one assist.