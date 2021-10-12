Iranian Air Defense forces launch massive exercise

Photo from the Iranian President's official website

Iran’s Air Defense units staged a large-scale military exercise in the country’s central desert areas on Tuesday.

Attended by air defense units from the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the joint air defense exercise, codenamed ‘Guardians of Velayat Sky-1400’, kicked off on Tuesday morning.

Organizers say the exercise is aimed at boosting combat preparedness, strengthening deterrent power, evaluating homegrown air defense systems in countering various threats, practicing action against electronic warfare and cyberattacks, and boosting coordination among the Army and the IRGC’s command and control centers, Tasnim reported.

Participants in the drill employ modern technologies, exercise tactics to protect the sensitive centers and practice for defense against aerial threats, smart ammunition, cruise missiles, as well as drones and stealth aircraft.

Various types of homegrown missile systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and communication systems have been employed in the war game to practice countering aerial threats in low, medium and high altitudes.

Iran’s Air Defense holds annual war games in order to enhance capabilities to defend the country’s airspace.