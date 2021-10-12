COVID-19 cases surge in Georgia, daily infections stand at 4,775

Georgia has reported 4,775 new cases of coronavirus, 1,623 recoveries and 37 deaths in the past 24 hours.

27,031 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

47,723 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 33,118 of the 47,723 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,605 were PCR tests.

The country has had 640,358 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.58 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

603,995 of the 640,358 patients have recovered, while 9,306 have died from the virus.

4,616 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,042 of the 4,616 patients are in critical condition. 255 of the 1,042 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

21,666 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 20,698 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 9,300,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,882,118 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 879,630 have been completely vaccinated.