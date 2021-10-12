Russia records 28,190 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 28,190 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,832,964 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

In the past 24-hour period, 4,699 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 2,158 - in St. Petersburg, along with 1,804 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 726 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 655 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 649 cases were detected in the Voronezh Region.

All in all, at present, 720,334 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 973 compared to 957 the day before. In all, 218,345 patients died of the infection.

The absolute growth is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Additionally, the country has been registering over 900 daily coronavirus fatalities for seven days in a row.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.79%.

Over the past 24 hours, 62 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 44 fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 37 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 34 fatalities - in Bashkortostan and 33 fatalities were recorded in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 20,706 in the last 24 hours to 6,894,285.

The share of recoveries, according to the crisis center, declined to 88% of those infected.

In particular, some 2,477 patients were discharged from hospitals in Moscow, 2,459 people recovered in St. Petersburg, 1,502 recoveries were recorded in the Moscow Region, 514 - in Nizhny Novgorod Region, 472 - in the Lipetsk Region, 468 - in the Sverdlovsk Region.