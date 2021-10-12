Azerbaijan Tourism Week kicks off at Expo 2020 Dubai

Azerbaijan Tourism Week has kicked off on October 11 within the Expo 2020 Dubai international exhibition.

According to the State Tourism Agency (DTA), various events will be held in the Azerbaijan pavilion within the week organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center.

First, the DTA and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau (ATB) presented Azerbaijan's agro and gastro tourism potentials.

Attending the event, ATB CEO Florian Sengstschmid noted that the exhibition, which will last until March, is an important platform for presenting Azerbaijan's numerous tourism opportunities. He said that a series of events dedicated to Azerbaijan's promotion will be held in the national pavilion until the end of March 2022.

The opening day also featured a presentation of a national tourism product called "The Ark of Taste" of the Slow Food international project, which combined the potential of Azerbaijan's agro-gastro tourism and was funded by the European Union.

Azerbaijan is represented at Expo 2020 Dubai with a national pavilion designed with the "Seeds of the Future" theme.

The interactive electronic devices in the national pavilion present videos on Azerbaijan's history, geography, culture, and modern art. They also provide information on the sustainable development and innovations of Azerbaijan in the economic and social spheres under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, the construction work carried out in Azerbaijani lands liberated as a result of the 44-day Patriotic War.

As part of the Tourism Week, presentations demonstrating the tourism potential of Azerbaijan's different regions will be held: "From the semi-desert to dense forests" about Baku, Lankaran and Lerik, "From the lowest point to the highest" covering Baku, Khizi, Guba and Gusar, "Ancient traces, amazing views" about Baku, Shamakhi, Ismayilli, Gabala, "Therapeutic nature, inspiring history" covering Baku, Ganja, Naftalan and Goygol.

The exhibition, which started on October 1, will last until March 31, 2022.