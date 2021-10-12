Almost 30 terrorist attacks prevented in North Caucasus in 3 years

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee reported on the prevention of 29 terrorist attacks in the North Caucasus in three years and the destruction of 84 militants.

In addition, the press service of the department said that 379 accomplices of terrorists were detained in three years.

