WHO may approve Sputnik V by year's end

World Health Organization's (WHO) Senior Researcher Sumiya Swaminathan said on Tuesday that the organization may approve Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.

According to her, the approval is dependent on the signing of necessary legal documents in the upcoming days. The problematic procedures were regarding data handled by the Russian Direct Investment Fund, but Swaminathan was confident that it will be resolved soon, after which an inspection will be scheduled.

Earlier this month, Russian officials asserted that all obstacles have been cleared for the approval of Sputnik V by the WHO, as the association has been conducting its investigation into the vaccine for multiple months.