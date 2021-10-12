Pashinyan arrives in Moscow to meet Putin

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is on a working visit to Russia, the PM's spokeswoman Mane Gevorgyan wrote on Facebook.

Earlier, it was reported that Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Russia on October 12.

Pashinyan will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The parties will discuss the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 9, 2020 and January 11, 2021, as well as the further steps to strengthen stability, resumption of economic ties, and current developments in the region.

In addition, the leaders will discuss issues on the agenda of Armenian-Russian allied relations, as well as further cooperation in integration unions.