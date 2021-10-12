Geomagnetic storm hits Earth

A "moderate" geomagnetic storm is forecast for the Earth on Monday, which could cause a few fluctuations to the power grid at higher latitudes and could also affect some satellites, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said.

The storm is rated a "G2," which is the second level of NOAA's five-level storm scale. (G1 storms are minor, while G5s are considered extreme.)

The storm is courtesy of a solar flare: On Saturday, a solar flare from a sunspot hurled a coronal mass ejection toward Earth, which is causing the geomagnetic storm Monday, SpaceWeather.com said.

High-latitude power systems may experience voltage alarms and transformer damage could be possible if the storm lasts long enough, NOAA said.