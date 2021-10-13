Merkel: 'Aid for Afghanistan must continue'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has reaffirmed Berlin’s promise of 600 million euros ($691 million) in aid to Afghanistan, despite stating that her country is not yet prepared to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate government.

Speaking after a video conference of leaders from the G20 group of large economies and other international officials, Merkel also said leaders also demanded United Nations agencies be given full access to provide humanitarian aid, Reuters reported.

"We demand that all United Nations organisations have access for the humanitarian aid they wish to provide," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday.