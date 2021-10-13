Serbia beats Azerbaijan to stay in race for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Serbia outplayed Azerbaijan 3-1 in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Belgrade on Tuesday to maintain the number one position in Group A.

The home team took the lead through Dusan Vlahovic in the 30th minute, but Azerbaijan's Emin Makhmudov equalized just before halftime.

Vlahovic once again shook the net in the 53rd minute, while Dusan Tadic secured another goal from a penalty kick.

Serbia's participation at the World Cup in Qatar is more certain after victory against Azerbaijan, as it occupies first place with 17 points - one point more than second-ranked Portugal that played a match fewer.

In November's final group match Serbia will face Portugal in a race for a direct ticket to the World Cup, while the runner-up will compete in playoffs for the three remaining tickets.