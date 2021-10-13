Austrian president: economic relations with Georgia have ‘great potential to be intensified’

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen says economic relations with Georgia are good nowadays, but they have ‘great potential to be intensified’.

In his opening remarks at the Austria-Georgia business forum held in Vienna earlier today, President van der Bellen also noted that after the difficulties caused by the pandemic, the Georgian economy ‘has picked up speed again very quickly and already recorder growth of 12 percent in the first half’ of 2021.

Austrian companies can be valuable partners in their areas of expertise and excellence such as renewable energies, logistics, agriculture, infrastructure, tourism”, he said welcoming the Austrian and Georgian business community at this important economic forum.

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, who is paying an official historic visit to Austria, said that the business forum is the sign of ‘already successful cooperation’ between Georgia and Austria but also the signal of ‘what has to come’ in their relations, Agenda.ge reported.

"We have enjoyed successful partnership in different fields, and before the pandemic there was also a positive trend in trade between the two countries," President Zurabishvili addressed the business community.

She further underscored that Georgia continues to offer ‘favourable tax environment, competitive labour force, and its strategic and geographic location coupled with multiple free trade agreements’.