Georgia reports 4,837 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,837 new cases of coronavirus, 1,586 recoveries and 26 deaths in the past 24 hours.

30,256 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

49,386 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 32,217 of the 49,386 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,169 were PCR tests.

The country has had 645,195 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 6.95 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days. 605,581 of the 645,195 patients have recovered, while 9,332 have died from the virus.

4,766 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,053 of the 4,766 patients are in critical condition. 250 of the 1,053 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

24,687 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 22,279 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 9,300,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,889,200 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 884,902 have been completely vaccinated.