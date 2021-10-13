Russia records 28,717 new daily COVID-19 cases

Russia has registered 28,717 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,861,681 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.37%.

In the past 24-hour period, 2,470 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,898 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 735 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 668 cases - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, and 662 cases were detected in Bashkortostan.

All in all, at present, 726,266 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 984 compared to 937 the day before. In all, 219,329 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.79%.

Over the past 24 hours, 65 fatalities were registered in St. Petersburg, 39 fatalities - in the Sverdlovsk Region, 38 fatalities - in the Krasnodar Region, 37 fatalities - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 36 fatalities were recorded in the Stavropol Region.

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 21,801 in the past 24 hours to 6,916,086, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 88% of those infected.

In particular, over the past day, some 1,984 patients were discharged from hospitals in St. Petersburg, some 1,538 recoveries were reported in the Moscow Region, 721 recoveries were confirmed in Bashkortostan, 568 - in Crimea and 495 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.