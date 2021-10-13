Pentagon chief to visit Georgia next week

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Georgia, Romania, Ukraine and Brussels next week, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing yesterday.

Austin and his team will be preparing for a trip to Europe next week. They will stay in Georgia, Ukraine and Romania, and he (Austin) will also conclude this important visit with allies and partners in Brussels, where the meeting of NATO defense ministers will take place,” Kirby said.

He did not disclose further details of the visit such as exact dates.