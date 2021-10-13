Borrell: Gazprom-Hungary deal doesn't go against EU law

The contract between Gazprom and Hungary for the supply of gas bypassing Ukraine does not go against European legislation, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Reuters.

Ukraine is lobbying its Western allies to punish Russia for what it says is Moscow’s attempt to use gas supplies as a weapon against Europe. Energy concerns also sparked a row between Ukraine and its EU neighbour Hungary last month, after Budapest signed a new long-term energy deal with Russia that sidelined Ukraine as a transit country. Ukraine wants the EU to investigate the deal, arguing it could violate EU energy rules.

“Member states are free to do bilateral agreements,” Borrell said. “As far as I know, there is nothing illegal, nothing that goes against European law, on this deal between Hungary and Gazprom.”