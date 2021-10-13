According to the lawyer, Mikheil Saakashvili agrees to involve a multifunctional group of doctors to examine his health condition

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili agrees to involve a multifunctional group of doctors to examine and analyze his health condition, - Giorgi Gelkhauri, one of Mikheil Saakashvili's lawyers, said after leaving the prison. He said no one has anything to hide, InterPressNews reports.

"Mikheil Saakashvili has no objection to the involvement of these doctors. It is simply important that his personal doctor visits the penitentiary. Yes, Mr. Mikheil Saakashvili agrees, no one has anything to hide. He is morally very courageous. It's more speculation when we are talking about a group of doctors, when his personal doctor is not allowed to visit. He agrees to avoid speculation, but it is important for his personal doctor to visit him", - Gelkhauri said.

For reference, the Ministry of Justice appeals to the Minister of Health to set up a multifunctional group of doctors to examine and analyze Mikheil Saakashvili's health condition.