Turkish coast guard units save 125 migrants

The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 125 irregular migrants who were pushed back by Greek authorities in the Aegean Sea, Daily Sabah writes.

In a statement published on its website Wednesday, the Turkish coast guard said that on Oct. 8 and Oct. 11, Turkish forces rescued a total of 70 people in two rubber boats, which were pushed into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek authorities off Seferihisar district of Izmir province.

Separately, on Oct. 11, the teams rescued 30 more irregular migrants in rubber boats off Izmir's Dikili district.

They were transferred to the provincial migration office.

Meanwhile, in Muğla province, Turkey rescued a total of 25 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea after they were pushed back by the Greek authorities, a separate statement by the Turkish Coast Guard Command said, adding rescue teams arrived in the region after information that a group of irregular immigrants were sailing on a rubber boat off the Bozburun district.

A total of 21 Syrians, three Palestinians and one Egyptian national, including women and children, were among those rescued.