Moscow ready for offensive arms reduction talks with Washington

Russia is ready to engage in negotiations on the reduction of offensive arms with the United States, taking into account the presence of high-tech weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum.

"We are prepared to engage in negotiations on the reduction of offensive arms and, proceeding from the interests of our American partners, are ready to take account of the fact that we have such systems in the negotiating process," the Russia leader said. Washington, he added, seems to be embarking on the path to starting "a substantive conversation" in this area.

Putin said new contacts have been developed following his Geneva summit with U.S. President Joe Biden in June, Sputnik reported.