Remains of missing Azerbaijani servicemen found in Hadrut

The remains of an Azerbaijani serviceman who was listed as missing in the second Karabakh war were found in the Azerbaijani village of Hadrut, Khojavand district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov said.

According to him, as a result of search operations conducted with the participation of Russian peacekeepers, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, along with the remains of an Azerbaijani serviceman, the remains of two Armenian soldiers were also found, which were transferred to the opposite side.

At present, the search for the remains of six Azerbaijani servicemen, who are listed as missing in the 44-day second Karabakh war, continues.