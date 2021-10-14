Hypersonic intercontinental missiles on combat alert in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking at the Russian Energy Week forum, that hypersonic intercontinental missiles are on combat alert in Russia.

The session moderator, CNBC reporter Hadley Gamble mentioned hypersonic weapons flying at three times the speed of sound reportedly developed by Russia.

"Weapons with a speed of Mach 3 or more are being developed in the United States. Our systems fly at a speed of over Mach 20. These are not just hypersonic but intercontinental missiles and these are far more formidable weapons than those you have just mentioned," Putin remarked.

Such weapon systems are already on combat alert in Russia, the head of state said. Meanwhile, similar systems are being developed in other countries, he added.

"There is nothing unusual about that. Hi-tech armies of the world will possess such systems soon," Putin said.