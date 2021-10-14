Turkish Cypriot PM steps down

Prime minister of the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersan Saner submitted his resignation to President Ersin Tatar.

Speaking to reporters following his meeting with Tatar, Saner said: “As I observed that the government is no longer sustainable, I just submitted my resignation.”

“Early elections should be held as soon as possible," Anadolu Agency cited him as saying.

Saner is the leader of the National Unity Party (UBP). The tripartite coalition of UBP, the Democratic Party and the Rebirth Party was approved by President Tatar last December.