How long does natural immunity produced by SARS-CoV-2 infection last?

Information concerning the longevity of immunity to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) following natural infection may have considerable implications for durability of immunity induced by vaccines, according to bioRxiv.

The SARS-CoV-2 specific immune response in convalescent coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) patients up to 15 months after symptoms onset.

"Following a peak at day 15-28 post-infection, the IgG antibody response and plasma neutralizing titers gradually decreased over time but stabilized after 6 months. Plasma neutralizing activity against G614 was still detected in 87% of the patients at 6-15 months," the research reads.