Maria Zakharova to Vestnik Kavkaza: religious leaders meeting to help normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova welcomed the meeting of the religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia, answering a question from the correspondent of Vestnik Kavkaza.



"The contacts between religious leaders have been maintained for decades. They, one might say, are distinguished by trust, at least this follows from their own assessments," she noted in the first place.

"We certainly see that this is a unique format. Without a doubt, it contributes to deepening mutual understanding between the parties and promoting interfaith dialogue," Maria Zakharova emphasized.



"We proceed from the fact that the meeting held in Moscow on October 13 will serve to normalize Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and improve the overall situation in the Transcaucasus, including strengthening confidence, solving urgent humanitarian problems and, of course, preserving objects of cultural and religious heritage," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.

Maria Zakharova also described this meeting as "another very important format for overcoming problems and creating an atmosphere of trust."



Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, Chairman of Caucasian Muslims Office in Azerbaijan Allahshukur Pashazade and Armenian religious leader Catholicos Karekin II held a trilateral meeting in Moscow on October 13. The negotiations were devoted to the post-war settlement in the South Caucasus. A day earlier, Patriarch Kirill held separate meetings with Allahshukur Pashazade and Karekin II.