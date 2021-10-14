Novak: Nord Stream 2 ready to be launched in coming days

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Nord Stream 2 was technically ready to be launched in the coming days, but needed certification.

"In the coming days, the operation of it can be launched, but in this case Nord stream 2 AG needs to receive certification and that will depend on the German watchdog and others," Novak said at panel at the Russian Energy Week, currently held in Moscow.

The PM added that commercial supplies via the pipeline can be launched once the certification is approved, Sputnik reported.

Nord Stream 2 had been completed in September. Gazprom is currently working on obtaining the certification to start gas supplies and conducting test runs to ensure the pipeline is ready to pump gas.