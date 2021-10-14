Georgia reports 4,212 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia has reported 4,212 new cases of coronavirus, 1,982 recoveries and 38 deaths in the past 24 hours.

52,620 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 32,545 of the 52,620 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,075 were PCR tests. 32,448 remain infected with Covid-19 in Georgia.

The country has had 649,407 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. 7.21 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

607,563 of the 649,407 patients have recovered, while 9,370 have died from the virus.

4,894 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,088 of the 4,894 patients are in critical condition. 249 of the 1,088 critical patients are on artificial ventilation.

26,665 individuals are undergoing treatment at home. 24,442 individuals are in self isolation.

More than 9,400,000 tests have been conducted in the country so far, Agenda.ge reported.

1,889,200 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the country so far, of which 884,902 have been completely vaccinated.