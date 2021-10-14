Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Turkey and Europe

Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe and Turkey up to 16 billion cubic meters in 2022, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov told the Russian Energy Week international forum in Russia.

"We have planned to supply 16 billion cubic meters of gas along the Southern Gas Corridor. Ultimately, we will reach the volume of 16 billion cubic meters per year. In full, this volume will be reached next year. In particular, gas export to Turkey and Europe will amount to 6 and 10 billion cubic meters, respectively," TASS cited him as saying.

Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan has agreed on additional gas supplies to Turkey from 2023 in the amount of 3.5 billion cubic meters.