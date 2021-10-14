Azerbaijan intercepts UAV of illegal Armenian armed detachments (PHOTO)
A quadcopter belonging to illegal Armenian armed detachments was intercepted and shot down by Azerbaijan, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The ministry said the UAV was launched from the territory of Azerbaijan where currently Russian peacekeeping forces are stationed, for carrying out reconnaissance flights over the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Fuzuli district.
Vestnik Kavkaza
