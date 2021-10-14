Mikheil Saakashvili: We must protect every vote on October 30

The third President of Georgia, Mikheil Saakashvili, calls on the voters to go to the second round of local self-government elections, InterPressNews reports.

According to the letter sent by the ex-president from prison, which was read by Nika Gvaramia at the protest rally, all votes must be protected on October 30.

"We must protect every vote on October 30 and then celebrate Nika Melia's victory in Tbilisi together. The victory of Khatia Dekanoidze in Kutaisi, the victory of Giorgi Kirtadze in Batumi, the victory of Anzor Melia in Zugdidi, the victory of Davit Kirkitadze in Rustavi, the victory of Gigi Ugulava in Poti, the victory of Koba Nakopia in Senaki, the victory of Giorgi Botkoveli in Telavi and the victory of Ioseb Buakashvili in Khashuri”, reads the letter.