Russia lifts restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland, UAE

Russia will lift restrictions on air traffic with Austria, Switzerland, Finland and the United Arab Emirates from November 9, 2021, taking into account the epidemic situation in these countries, a representative of the federal coronavirus prevention headquarters told reporters on Thursday.

Russia resumed air traffic with Finland in late January, 2021, with Switzerland - in late August of 2020, with the UAE - in early September 2021, with Austria - in mid-June of 2021.

Russia will also resume air service with another nine countries, including the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Thailand and Sweden, starting November 9.